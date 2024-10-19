Fake viral video from social media: LHC CJ expresses displeasure over failure

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Aalia Neelum on Friday expressed serious displeasure over the failure of the authorities to remove a viral video from social media based on misinformation about an alleged incident of rape involving a female student of a private college.

The CJ directed the FIA director general to probe all social media accounts relating to the alleged incidents of harassment at Punjab Group of Colleges, Lahore College for Women University, and the suicide of a female student at the PU and appear before the court in person.

She instructed the FIA to record statements of the students, if needed, in the presence of their parents and the institutions’ heads.

However, she observed that no one should be forced to make any statement. “As the issue at hand is sensitive, touches on the social issue of spreading fake news, and relates to female students of colleges and universities, it must be handled with care and caution,” the chief justice observed in the written order of the hearing.

The CJ maintained that the safety of female students was the prime consideration of the court. She ordered the investigating agencies to complete the investigation using modern techniques without harassing anyone.

Considering the sensitivity of the circumstances, Chief Justice Neelum formed a full bench to further proceed with the matters including the incidents of alleged harassment at the institutions and fake leaked video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice herself would proceed with the matter again on October 22.

The CJ was hearing a petition against the incidents of alleged harassment of female students in educational institutions.

The Chief Justice asked the IG Punjab, “Why the viral video wasn't stopped from circulating on social media”.

Explaining his position, the IGP said action was taken, but it wasn't within their power to stop the video from going viral, as this responsibility lies with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

He; however, explained that a specialised team formed on the matter explored various social media platforms to identify and apprehend the individuals accountable for orchestrating the malicious smear campaign.

He said the PTA, on the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), blocked 38 social media accounts including 12 Facebook, 19 X.com, 12 Instagram, and six TikTok accounts.

He said that the video in question went viral on October 13 and 14, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was assigned to the task, of identifying 114 social media accounts involved.

The IGP; however, admitted that the police officials had not adequately dealt with the suicide case of a female student in the Punjab University hostel. He said the police failed to take prompt action on the issues.

Chief Justice observed that the police must account for what they did during those two days.

The Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) told the court that malicious social media campaigns had been initiated based on fake information as no incident of sexual assault had taken place. He stated that there was extreme disinformation, saying the basement of the private college was an open hall with complete CCTV footage available, and no such incident occurred. He said if anyone had been affected, they should come forward.

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Registrar also appeared before the court and presented a report of an inquiry committee formed on an incident of alleged harassment of students at the campus.

The Chief Justice rejected the report, noting that the report was prepared after the court issued a notice to the LCWU registrar, which she also admitted.

