AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Growing North Korea support for Russia ‘very worrying’

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: France expressed concern Friday about growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, after South Korean intelligence said the North was deploying many troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“An increase in North Korean cross-cooperation and military support for the Russian war effort in Ukraine is very worrying,” foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters.

Earlier Friday Seoul’s spy agency said North Korea had decided to send “large-scale” troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already in Russia’s Far East and undergoing training.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said the alliance could not as yet confirm South Korea’s intelligence.

North Korean troops in Russia readying for combat in Ukraine war, South Korea says

“If this information were to be confirmed, it would be an extremely worrying and serious development,” said Lemoine.

“We can only call on North Korea and Russia to comply with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he added.

North Korea has deployed its first contingent of 1,500 special forces soldiers to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, and will be sending many more in the near future, South Korea’s intelligence service said.

The transfer of North Korean troops to Russia and their possible deployment in eastern Ukraine shows Moscow wants to escalate its invasion, a senior Ukrainian presidency source told AFP on Friday.

france Russia North Korea North Korean troops

Comments

200 characters

Growing North Korea support for Russia ‘very worrying’

Changes made to elections laws cannot undo judgment on reserved seats: SC

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

Rupee gains against US dollar

Yahya Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video

KSE-100 closes 335 points lower as profit-taking persists

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees’ children

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan, surpass Rs280,000 per tola amid global rally

July-September: Pakistan Refinery sustains Rs2.4bn in losses

US charges ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled Sikh separatist murder plot

Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider

Read more stories