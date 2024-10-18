AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says will not attend G20 summit in Brazil

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:05pm

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would not attend the G20 summit in Brazil in November because his arrival would “wreck” the conference.

He insisted that an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest was not a factor, saying “that rulings of this type can be got around very easily”.

Asked by a journalist in Moscow ahead of a BRICS summit in Russia, the president confirmed he would not attend the G20 summit.

Vladimir Putin says BRICS will generate most of global economic growth

“So what, I would go there specially in order to disrupt the normal work of this forum?” Putin said, adding that if he arrived, “the conversations would only be about this”.

“We would basically wreck the work of the G20, why?” Putin said.

“We are adults so we will find someone in Russia who will worthily present the interests of our country in Brazil,” he added.

The ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest last year over the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children after Moscow launched its offensive in 2022.

But Putin dismissed the risk of his arrest if he went to Brazil.

Russia and Brazil have “very warm, good relations”, he said.

“Therefore when it comes down to it, it’s enough to write an intergovernmental agreement and nobody is placed in a difficult position”.

Putin went to Mongolia in September without any problem despite the country being a member of the ICC and obliged to detain those sought by the court.

However, he did skip a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group in South Africa.

Vladimir Putin G20 summit BRICS

Comments

200 characters

Putin says will not attend G20 summit in Brazil

Changes made to elections laws cannot undo judgment on reserved seats: SC

Pakistan’s inflation likely to stay in single digit in October, rate cut anticipated

Rupee gains against US dollar

Yahya Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, according to Israel video

KSE-100 closes 335 points lower as profit-taking persists

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees’ children

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan, surpass Rs280,000 per tola amid global rally

July-September: Pakistan Refinery sustains Rs2.4bn in losses

US charges ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled Sikh separatist murder plot

Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider

Read more stories