India’s FX reserves log worst fall in 2-1/2 years

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped for a second consecutive week, falling to a one-month low of $690.43 billion as of Oct. 11, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $10.75 billion in the reporting week, the biggest drop since April 1, 2022. They had fallen by $3.7 billion in the previous week.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the foreign exchange market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

In the period for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had declined past 84 per dollar for the first time ever amid a jump in outflows from local stocks and elevated oil prices.

The rupee’s fall below 84 was significant as it was a crucial psychological support level that the RBI had defended for more than two months, traders said.

India’s forex reserves top $700bn for first time after seven-week surge

The RBI intervened in the forex market to keep the rupee’s fall in check, they added.

Forex reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign investors pulled out $8.4 billion so far this month from local stocks on a net basis, surpassing the previous record monthly outflow of $8.35 billion, recorded in March 2020.

The currency closed at 84.0650 against the dollar and was flat week-on-week.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars) -------------------------------------------------- Oct 11 Oct 04 2024 2024 -------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 602,101 612,643 Gold 65,658 65,756 SDRs 18,339 18,425 Reserve Tranche Position 4,333 4,352 -------------------------------------------------- Total 690,430 701,176 --------------------------------------------------