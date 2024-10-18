AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.08%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
FFBL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HUBC 98.67 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.93%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.88%)
MLCF 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.22%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.46%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.69%)
PPL 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.37%)
PTC 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
SEARL 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,124 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.21%)
BR30 27,285 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 85,464 Decreased By -121 (-0.14%)
KSE30 26,885 Decreased By -99.3 (-0.37%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar bathes in jobs afterglow, helped by China stocks

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 10:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar extended gains on Friday following a solid jobs report while also getting a helping hand from China where stocks rose on the launch of support measures and slightly stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Markets have further pared the chance of a rate cut in Australia this year to just 25%, with a first easing not fully priced in until April 2025, after strong US retail sales poured some cold water on bets of aggressive US easing in the months to come.

The Aussie gained 0.2% to $0.6708, rising back above a key level of 67 cents.

It gained 0.4% overnight even in the face of a strong dollar as strong domestic jobs numbers meant little chance of a year-end rate cut.

For the week, it is down 0.7%, marking the third straight week of losses.

Chinese data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.6% in the third quarter, the slowest pace since early 2023, but retail sales, industrial output and investment data beat expectations in September.

The Chinese central bank announced the launch of a swap programme giving funds, insurers and brokers easier access to funding for stock buys. Regulators also announced the loan prime rate will be lowered 20-25 basis points next week.

The Aussie is often sold as a liquid proxy for the yuan, which also gained after those announcements.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner for exports such as iron ore and coal.

Luci Ellis, chief economist at Westpac, however, said it is hard to see a lasting upside for iron ore exports from the stimulus measures.

Australian dollar gets much needed lift from strong jobs, bond yields rise

“In the short term, the consolidation of China’s steel industry favours the imported ore that Australia produces. But like the stimulus measures announced in recent weeks, these forces delay a near-inevitable slide in industries that have structural reasons to shrink.

They do not create major avenues for additional growth for Australia.“

The kiwi dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6064, but is down 0.7% for the week.

It is being pinned at a key technical level around $0.6050 after the soft inflation readings this week raised the prospects of even larger rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Analysts at ANZ say the risk of a break lower cannot be discounted with US bond yields rising and markets scaling back expectations for Fed cuts.

Bond yields tracked their US counterparts higher.

Three-year Australian government bond yields rose 5 basis points to 3.866%, the highest since July 31, while 10-year yields jumped 8 bps to 4.321%, the highest since July 25.

Australian Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar bathes in jobs afterglow, helped by China stocks

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories