Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector’s output has witnessed an increase of 4.68 per cent for August 2024 when compared with July 2024, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The LSMI output decreased by 2.65 per cent for August 2024, when compared with August 2023.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for August 2024, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of the large-scale manufacturing industries, the LSMI quantum index number (QIM) estimated for August 2024 is 108.84.

Overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a growth of -0.19 per cent during July-August 2024-25 when compared with the same period of last year.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.19 per cent are, food (0.32), tobacco (0.39), textile (0.63) garments (2.15), petroleum products (0.51), automobiles (0.39), pharmaceuticals (-0.10), cement (-1.02), iron and steel products (-0.71), electrical equipment (-0.63), and furniture (-1.85).

The production In July-August 2024-25 as compared to July-August 2023-24 has increased in food 0.32 per cent, tobacco 0.06 per cent, textile 0.39 per cent, wearing apparel 0.63 percent, coke and petroleum products 0.02 per cent, chemicals 0.11 per cent, automobiles 0.39 per cent, other transport equipment and other manufacturing (football) 0.08 per cent.

While it decreased in pharmaceuticals by 0.10 per cent, rubber products 0.02 per cent, non-metallic mineral products -1.32 per cent, machinery and equipment by 1.85 per cent, iron and steel products by 0.71 per cent, electrical equipment 0.63 per cent, and furniture by 1.85 per cent.

