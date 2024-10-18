250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the province for two days October 18 and 19, besides announcing the closure of all private and public schools, colleges and universities on Friday (today) across the province.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the government announced “all kinds of protests and rallies will be banned in the province”.

The government’s decision to impose Section 144 was made to maintain law and order and protect of human lives and property, said the notification.

The development comes after the ongoing protests across the Punjab which have been prompted by the alleged rape of a college girl in Lahore.

The province has been witnessing unrest over the rape allegations which went viral on social media platforms prompting students to hold multiple demonstrations across various cities in recent days.

Earlier today, police arrested more than 250 people who were involved in the students’ protests which turned violent in Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Gangal area.

The students, demonstrating against the alleged rape of a college-going girl in Lahore, ransacked a hostel after forcefully entering the hostel premises, pelted stones and damaged the vehicles there.

Meanwhile, the police used tear gas to disperse the students and evacuated the teachers and staff who were initially trapped in the building.

More than two dozen people, including four policemen, were injured in violent protests in Lahore.

The turmoil eventually warranted a strong response from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who, while speaking to the media persons on Wednesday, announced a crackdown on those spreading fake news regarding the rape of a student.

Meanwhile, as many as 274 people have been booked in a case of vandalism at the Shalamar Campus of a private college in Lahore. At least 24 people have been named in the case, while the remaining 250 have been nominated as unidentified individuals, read the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR, at least 24 of those suspected of being involved in the protest were arrested for vandalism and arson. It added that the miscreants attacked the police with petrol bombs, while motorcycles of at least six employees were burnt in the attacks by the miscreants.

