Youth empowerment: PYMA chairman for creating innovative opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the importance of uniting the potential of young Pakistanis under a shared platform with every province having a key role to play, Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan has said that this is in line with the visionary approach of the government of empowering the national youth.

Chairing the inaugural working group meeting of the Strategic Advisory Council for Generation Unlimited (GenU), here on Thursday, the chairman of the PMYP, commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to creating innovative opportunities for youth empowerment.

The meeting focused on mobilising efforts to uplift the youth, in collaboration with key stakeholders, including representatives from UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA, ILO, provincial youth ministries, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Hashoo Foundation, and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

He highlighted that the introduction of GenU through the PMYP marks a transformative step, bringing together public, private, and youth stakeholders. Targeting young people between the ages of 10 to 29, the initiative aims to foster collaboration across provincial youth ministries, private sector leaders, and key UN agencies.

Rana Mashood elaborated that the newly-formed GenU Secretariat, housed within the PMYP, will coordinate these efforts, with technical support from UN agencies, to ensure the initiative’s success.

He emphasised the alignment of GenU’s goals with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly, SDG-17, which highlights the importance of partnerships for sustainable development.

Khan reaffirmed the PMYP’s dedication to shaping a prosperous and inclusive future for Pakistan’s youth. “Our young people are looking to us for decisive action, and the time to act is now,” he concluded.

The meeting also formalised the creation of the GenU Secretariat within the PMYP, which will manage youth-targeted programmes across the country. During the discussions, Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan, emphasised the global reach of Generation Unlimited, currently, operational in 80 countries and benefiting over 91 million children worldwide.

Fadil noted that the initiative focuses on key areas such as green skills, digital literacy, and education for girls, and expressed optimism about the positive impact it can have in Pakistan. "With the Prime Minister’s keen interest and Rana Mashood's leadership, I believe we can achieve significant progress in these areas," Fadil remarked.

The Strategic Advisory Council is tasked with providing strategic guidance for investments in education, skills development, and employment opportunities, especially for marginalized youth. While UNICEF will offer technical support, Fadil stressed the need for broader collaboration across all United Nations agencies to deliver meaningful outcomes.

The establishment of the council is a major step forward in strengthening the partnership between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the UNICEF, aimed at providing greater opportunities for Pakistan’s youth. The council also emphasised the importance of linking schoolchildren with programmes that equip them with essential skills, ensuring a brighter future for all.

