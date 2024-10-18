School adoption: Minister’s letter receives positive response from Sindh PA

KARACHI Positive progress has been made in response to a letter written by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to the members of the Sindh Assembly regarding school adoption.

Following requests from the MPAs, a notification has been issued to hand over the supervision of 94 schools to 37 MPAs in the first phase.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah praised the efforts of the assembly members in adopting schools, calling it a serious approach towards education. In his statement, he mentioned that the fact that assembly members are adopting schools and taking responsibility for their supervision is evidence of their commitment to the progress of education.

He further stated that both government and opposition members are united on the matter of educational development, and there should be no negative politics concerning the education of Sindh’s children because “children are non-political.”

The provincial education minister had invited assembly members to adopt schools in their constituencies through a letter.

After the assembly members started submitting proposals for school adoption, and following necessary procedures, the School Education Department issued a notification. According to the notification, this initiative is named the “Minister for Initiative for Adoption of School” program. The program aims to promote education in Sindh by overseeing public schools and taking steps to make them more functional.

Based on the proposals from the Sindh Assembly members, the supervision of schools in their constituencies has been assigned to them. In the first phase, 74 schools in Karachi have been placed under the supervision of 32 members of the Sindh Assembly.

Among those adopting schools in Karachi are Leader of the Opposition and MPA of MQM-Pakistan Ali Khursheedi, as well as MPAs Syed Muhammad Usman, Moid Anver, Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, Faisal Rafiq, Muhammad Daniyal, Muhammad Dilawar, and MPAs Rehan Bandukda, Fahim Ahmed, Sheikh Abdullah, Naseer Ahmed, Syed Ejaz Ul Haq, Rehan Akram, Abdul Waseem, Abdul Basit, Adil Askari, and Muhammad Iftikhar Alam.

Karachi-based assembly members Muhammad Maaz Mehboob, Muhammad Mazhir Amir, Jamal Ahmed, Sharif Jamal, Najm Mirza, Shaukat Ali, Arsalan Parvaiz, and Farhan Ansari have also adopted schools, while Mahesh Kumar Haseja, Aneel Kumar, Sumita Afzal Syed, Sikandar Khatoon, Farah Sohail, Quratulain, and Biqees Mukhtar are also among those overseeing schools. Furthermore, three assembly members from Hyderabad — Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Rashid Khan, and Nasir Hussain Qureshi — have been assigned the supervision of 11 schools under the adoption program. Additionally, 9 schools in Thatta and Sujawal have been handed over to two MPAs for their supervision.

A notification for the supervision of these schools was issued upon the request of assembly members Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi and Heer Soho from Thatta and Sujawal.

The Sindh School Education Department stated that the submission of requests from assembly members is ongoing, and school adoption notifications will continue to be issued after the necessary procedures. On this occasion, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that direct supervision will make it easier to solve school-related problems, and these schools will set an example, which will help improve other schools as well.

