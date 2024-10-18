AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

‘Honhaar Scholarship Programme’: CM to award 30,000 scholarships every year

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Oct, 2024 07:55am

LAHORE: 18th Oct (today) is the last day for the registration of Rs 130 billion “Honhaar Scholarship Programme” for students in Punjab on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Honhaar Scholarship Information Desk had been established in universities. Students of 68 disciplines/subjects will be awarded scholarships under this programme will be given.

According to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 30,000 students will be awarded scholarships every year. Students of 50 public sector universities across Punjab will be able to obtain the scholarships. Under the undergraduate degree programme, scholarships will be provided for 4 to 5 years.

It was informed that 30% of matric and 70% of intermediate marks will be used to determine merit/eligibility of the students. Full tuition fees of students will be paid under the Honhaar Scholarship Programme. Citizens of Punjab who are below 22 years of age and have income less than Rs 3 00,000 will be able to get the scholarship.

MBBS and BDS students will also be able to apply for Honhaar Scholarship Programme. Applications for the scholarship can be applied at honhaarscholarship.punjab hec.gov.pk till 18th October.

