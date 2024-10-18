United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: Ahsan says will establish 17 task forces

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced to establish 17 task forces to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister announced this during an event organised by the Ministry of Planning on the International Day for the Eradication of ”Poverty on Thursday.

These task forces will bring together experts from government, political parties, opposition representatives, and both the public and private sectors to collaborate in driving progress toward the SDGs.

Iqbal emphasised the need for collective efforts from all sectors of society to alleviate poverty and place Pakistan on the path to sustainable development. “To move the country forward, political forces and experts from all walks of life must come together. Instead of protesting on the streets, it is imperative that we sit in parliament and relevant forums to contribute to national stability,” he stated.

He highlighted that sustainable development is not just a UN agenda but also an agenda for the welfare of the Pakistani people. He added that In 2016, the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government formally adopted the SDGs as a national agenda through a resolution in the National Assembly, making Pakistan the first country to do so at parliamentary level.

Discussing the Vision 2025 launched in 2013, which prioritised poverty alleviation, Iqbal pointed out that human resource development is essential for any country’s progress. “Without eradicating poverty, hunger, and destitution, sustainable national development is impossible,” he remarked, adding that poverty eradication is a fundamental indicator of a society’s stability.

Iqbal outlined three pillars for any system’s success: economic growth, wealth creation opportunities, and equitable wealth distribution. He reflected on the achievements made during the 2017-18 period when Pakistan was emerging as a successful economy with significant progress in poverty reduction. Unfortunately, he noted, these gains were reversed by the previous administration, whose priorities did not focus on the welfare of the people.

He explained that 12 out of the 17 SDGs directly or indirectly address poverty eradication, covering issues such as hunger, education quality, gender equality, clean water, affordable energy, decent work, reduced inequalities, and peace. Iqbal asserted that the establishment of task forces dedicated to these goals is essential, as it requires transcending political differences for the nation’s well-being. “The presence of poverty in our society is a matter of deep concern,” he said, stressing the importance of collective responsibility among private entities, stakeholders, academia, and civil society.

Furthermore, he mentioned the government’s commitment to improving the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and its current efforts to enhance the economies of 20 of the most underprivileged districts by providing essential services to their residents.

Iqbal explained that the government has aligned its Five-Year Plan and the Five E’s Framework with the SDGs to ensure sustainable socio-economic development and the establishment of social equality.

He concluded the event by addressing audience questions and reiterating that policies focused on continuity, reform, and political stability are the only paths to national progress.

