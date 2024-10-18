AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
DFML 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.67%)
FCCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
FFBL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
HUBC 99.89 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.19%)
HUMNL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
MLCF 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
NBP 67.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
SEARL 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.16%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,164 Increased By 20.9 (0.23%)
BR30 27,442 Increased By 115.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 85,677 Increased By 92 (0.11%)
KSE30 26,985 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

26th Constitutional Amendment to be presented in Senate today

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: Amid allegations of kidnapping and harassment of opposition lawmakers in an attempt to get them defect from their party lines and pass the controversial constitutional package, the government declared on Thursday that it is all set to present the 26th Constitutional Amendment – the controversial constitutional package – in Senate on Friday (today).

Talking to journalists after a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in honour of the government’s senators, where the upcoming amendment was discussed, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate said that the constitutional amendment will be presented in Senate on Friday.

He said that the prime minister briefed the senators on conversations held with leadership from other parties regarding the amendment.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar provided an in-depth briefing on the draft of the proposed constitutional amendment.

In addition, a meeting of the federal cabinet has been called today (Friday), during which the 26th Amendment is expected to be approved.

Following cabinet’s approval, the amendment will be presented in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

During a meeting of special parliamentary panel, both PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have withdrawn their support for the establishment of federal constitutional court.

During the meeting of the committee chaired by Khursheed Shah discussed the draft of the 26th Amendment.

It has been agreed among coalition parties and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) to drop the proposal for constitutional courts and instead focus on forming constitutional benches.

Key proposals

Meanwhile, the draft for 26th Constitutional Amendment is entering its final stage, with several key proposals coming to light, according to sources.

The draft suggests the establishment of a 5 or 9-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court, while provincial benches would not be formed.

The judicial commission would be responsible for forming the constitutional bench and appointing its head, with the Chief Justice of Pakistan no longer having the authority to make changes to the bench.

Another proposal includes setting a term limit for the constitutional bench. Additionally, the draft seeks to curtail the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers.

Another recommendation proposes that the Chief Justice of Supreme Court should be appointed from the three most senior judges.

The process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner is also set to be changed. If the prime minister and the opposition leader fail to agree on a candidate, a parliamentary committee would make the appointment.

The draft further calls for the complete restoration of the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the abolition of the 19th Amendment.

Under the proposed changes to Article 63A, a vote cast in line with party policy would be counted. Amendments to Article 48 are also part of the draft.

Another proposal states that any advice sent to the president by the prime minister and federal cabinet cannot be challenged.

Besides, no institution, court, or authority would have the power to investigate or act on the advice given to the president.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE constitutional amendments 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

26th Constitutional Amendment to be presented in Senate today

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories