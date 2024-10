ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House to discuss the proposed constitutional amendments and the prevailing political situation, it is learnt.

The media wing of the Presidency did not issue any press release in this regard. However, when contacted, the sources confirmed the meeting. The meeting comes as PML-N and PPP step back from their earlier proposal to establish a constitutional court.

