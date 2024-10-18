AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Cause-list of IHC’s several judges cancelled

Terence J Sigamony Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:15am

ISLAMABAD: The cause-list of several judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday was cancelled for hearing of cases in the coming days due to illness and other reasons.

According to the details, IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb’s cause-list was cancelled for Thursday and Friday as he is currently on bed rest following a dengue fever diagnosis on October 10. Doctors have advised him to rest, and he will not hear cases for the next two days.

Similarly, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri’s cause-list was cancelled for a week, from October 17 till October 23. The reason for his unavailability was not specified. Furthermore, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir was also unavailable for hearings of the cases for one day. Justice Babar Sattar is already on a month-long leave until the end of October.

All the cases except the urgent cases of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq were also de-listed. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq are currently hearing the cases and the court’s operations will continue with the remaining available judges.

