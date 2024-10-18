AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-18

Judiciary regains its strength

Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:54am

The recent Supreme Court judgment represents an unprecedented act of defiance against the previously unquestioned power of the establishment, directly challenging all pillars of the state, including the government, parliament, Election Commission, the President and even factions within the judiciary.

This situation echoes the Supreme Court’s earlier verdict to hold Punjab Assembly elections on May 14, 2023, which was not implemented due to intense pressure from various state elements.

The judiciary’s inability to enforce its decision back then led to the marginalization of PTI, alleged rigged elections, the formation of an unrepresentative government, and a deepening constitutional crisis, causing immense hardship for the people and undermining the rule of law.

Now, all elements of power within the state are fully determined to maintain the status quo and are fully poised to use every means at their disposal to undermine the purpose, intent, and implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The earlier capitulation of the Supreme Court occurred in an environment where the judiciary was shackled and lacked the strength to counter the combined assault from all pillars of the state and their affiliated institutions.

However, it appears that the judiciary has now regained the strength it lost long ago.

The subordinate judiciary, high courts, and even the Supreme Court, which had been reduced to mere rubber stamps, seem to have reached a point where they have decided to reclaim their rightful authority, a domain they had surrendered since Pakistan’s inception, due to the intense pressures exerted by powerful elements.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court Punjab assembly ECP judiciary SC judgment

