AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024
Markets Print 2024-10-18

Nikkei closes lower as chip stocks drag

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed lower on Thursday, as chip stocks slid despite industry star TSMC reporting better-than-expected earnings, while investors waited for more earnings results from domestic and overseas firms for further direction.

The Nikkei fell 0.7% to a one-week closing low of 38,911.19, while the broader Topix finished 0.1% lower at 2,687.83.

Major technology stocks fell for a second session and dragged the Nikkei lower, after ASML’s cut to annual sales forecast sparked concerns about demand, sending chip-related shares tumbling in the previous session.

Tech losses briefly narrowed after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the dominant producer of advanced chips used in artificial intelligence applications, reported a forecast-beating 54% jump in its third-quarter profit.

Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest recovered somewhat to end down 0.6%, while chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron declined 3.2% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Silicon processor Shin-Etsu Chemical slid 1.4%.

Chip-making device supplier Disco was down 1.5% ahead of its earnings results later in the day.

Selling broadened in afternoon trade, with 127 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents ending in negative territory, including heavyweight Fast Retailing, which fell 1.1%.

Nikkei Nikkei 225

