Nikkei closes lower as chip stocks drag

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed lower on Thursday, as chip stocks slid despite industry star TSMC reporting better-than-expected earnings, while investors waited for more earnings results from domestic and overseas firms for further direction.

The Nikkei fell 0.7% to a one-week closing low of 38,911.19, while the broader Topix finished 0.1% lower at 2,687.83.

Major technology stocks fell for a second session and dragged the Nikkei lower, after ASML’s cut to annual sales forecast sparked concerns about demand, sending chip-related shares tumbling in the previous session.

Tech losses briefly narrowed after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the dominant producer of advanced chips used in artificial intelligence applications, reported a forecast-beating 54% jump in its third-quarter profit.

Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest recovered somewhat to end down 0.6%, while chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron declined 3.2% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Silicon processor Shin-Etsu Chemical slid 1.4%.

Chip-making device supplier Disco was down 1.5% ahead of its earnings results later in the day.

Selling broadened in afternoon trade, with 127 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents ending in negative territory, including heavyweight Fast Retailing, which fell 1.1%.