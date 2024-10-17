AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN rights chief warns Israel against possible Gaza ‘war crime’

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 11:18pm

UNITED NATIONS: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday warned Israel that any “large-scale forcible transfer” of civilians out of conflict-wracked north Gaza could constitute a war crime if not done on “imperative military grounds.”

“Israel’s evacuation orders appear designed to cut off North Gaza completely from the rest of the territory,” Turk told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York.

“As bombing and other attacks continue, there are serious concerns about a large-scale forcible transfer of civilians not meeting the requirements of international law for evacuation on imperative military grounds,” he said.

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

“Forcible transfer of a large part of the population of North Gaza would amount to a war crime.”

Israel is pursuing its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed 42,438 people, the majority civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which the UN considers reliable.

The Israeli army has intensified its operations over the past 10 days or so in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped in the fighting, and where it has become difficult to deliver humanitarian aid.

“I call on Israel immediately to facilitate the massive influx of humanitarian aid that is needed across all parts of Gaza,” Turk said.

Gaza Volker Turk Israel Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

UN rights chief warns Israel against possible Gaza ‘war crime’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

KSE-100 loses 620 points on profit-taking, closes below 86,000

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Read more stories