UN rights chief warns Israel against possible Gaza ‘war crime’

UNITED NATIONS: UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday warned Israel that any “large-scale forcible transfer” of civilians out of conflict-wracked north Gaza could constitute a war crime if not done on “imperative military grounds.”

“Israel’s evacuation orders appear designed to cut off North Gaza completely from the rest of the territory,” Turk told a press conference at UN headquarters in New York.

“As bombing and other attacks continue, there are serious concerns about a large-scale forcible transfer of civilians not meeting the requirements of international law for evacuation on imperative military grounds,” he said.

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

“Forcible transfer of a large part of the population of North Gaza would amount to a war crime.”

Israel is pursuing its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian militant group, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed 42,438 people, the majority civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which the UN considers reliable.

The Israeli army has intensified its operations over the past 10 days or so in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are trapped in the fighting, and where it has become difficult to deliver humanitarian aid.

“I call on Israel immediately to facilitate the massive influx of humanitarian aid that is needed across all parts of Gaza,” Turk said.