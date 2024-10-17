AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.92%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
DFML 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.84%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.37%)
FCCL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
FFBL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.62%)
HUBC 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-3.76%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.86%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.31%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
PPL 131.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.92%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.8%)
PTC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.57%)
SEARL 64.58 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TOMCL 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.84%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.6%)
UNITY 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,155 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,465 Decreased By -252 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,678 Decreased By -527.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 27,006 Decreased By -230.6 (-0.85%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s alleged interference in Canada was ‘horrific mistake,’ Trudeau says

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 01:08pm
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in public hearings for an independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in public hearings for an independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday India made “a horrific mistake” by thinking it could interfere as aggressively as it allegedly did in Canada’s sovereignty.

Trudeau made the remark two days after Canada kicked out six Indian diplomats, linking them to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and alleging a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in the country.

The Canadian leader’s comments were the strongest he has made in a year-long dispute that plunged bilateral relations to a new low.

India says envoy to Canada a ‘person of interest’ in investigation

“The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada,” he told an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.

In response, India’s foreign ministry issued a terse two-line statement, saying Trudeau’s deposition confirmed New Delhi’s stand that Canada had provided no evidence to support its allegations against Indian diplomats.

“The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Trudeau said Ottawa could take further steps to ensure Canadians’ security but declined to give details.

India denies the allegations of interference and has expelled six Canadian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.

India Canada Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau India Canada relation Sikh separatist leader

Comments

200 characters

India’s alleged interference in Canada was ‘horrific mistake,’ Trudeau says

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

Read more stories