TAIPEI: Taiwan’s TSMC said Thursday that its full-year revenue was forecast to grow nearly 30 percent, after the world’s biggest chipmaker recorded a better-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

“We now forecast our full year revenue to increase by close to 30 percent in US dollar terms,” CC Wei, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, said during a conference call with analysts.