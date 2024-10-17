AGL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 136.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.64%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
DFML 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
FCCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.2%)
FFBL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.86%)
HUBC 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
NBP 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.66%)
OGDC 169.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.33%)
PPL 132.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.97%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (9.12%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.47%)
SEARL 65.45 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.54%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.92%)
TPLP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TREET 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TRG 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,184 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,605 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.41%)
KSE100 85,963 Decreased By -242.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 27,121 Decreased By -115.4 (-0.42%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Trump trade’ lifts dollar, Asia stocks await China news

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian shares steadied on Thursday ahead of a housing policy briefing in China that has raised expectations of support for the ailing property sector, while the dollar stood near 2-1/2 month highs on the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency.

Global bonds rallied after a surprisingly large drop in British inflation and as the European Central Bank is expected to announce its first back-to-back rate cut in 13 years.

Results at chipmaking giant TSMC will be in focus after a soft outlook from equipment supplier ASML.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.2% in early trade and Australian shares rose 1% to hit a record high, led by the banking sector which had also performed strongly on Wall Street.

The US dollar stood near more than two-month highs as prediction markets showed Republican Trump leading the US presidential race. US futures wobbled lower after the main US indexes closed at or near record levels on Wednesday.

“It’s probably only in the last two or three days that the concept of a Trump victory is getting the US dollar bid,” said Damien McColough, head of rates strategy at Westpac, with Trump’s tariff, tax and immigration policies seen as inflationary, negative for bonds and positive for the dollar.

“There’s also the concept of a strong economy and less Fed rate cuts, so the two merge,” he said.

Trump and the Republicans are also seen as likely to apply a softer touch to cryptocurrency regulation. Bitcoin has rallied in recent sessions.

Bitcoin is up 15% in a week to $67,615. Gold hovered at $2,677 an ounce, just short of record levels. Chinese markets rose modestly at the open, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.5% in early trade while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 2% higher.

Sterling slips

Global economic data on Thursday and Friday is also likely to be market-moving.

Most Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil extends losses

In Asia, the Australian dollar bounced from a one-month low after data showed net employment blowing past forecasts and pushing out rate cut bets.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.5% at $0.6697 and three-year Aussie bond futures fell 8 ticks. US retail sales data is due later on Thursday, and China on Friday is due to publish third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

On Wednesday, British inflation slowed sharply to an annualised 1.7%, bolstering bets that the Bank of England could cut rates twice before Christmas.

Rates markets have priced a near 90% chance of two 25 basis point rate cuts before year’s end and the news sent sterling down 0.6% to its lowest since Aug. 20 and helped push gilt and global bond yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year US yields were steady at 4.03% in Asia and two-year yields held at 3.95%. Sterling traded at $1.2993, near its overnight low.

“My guess is that London will probably sell GBP aggressively … when they walk in,” said Spectra Markets president Brent Donnelly in a note to clients, as traders digest the across-the-board slowdown in price pressures.

Elsewhere in foreign exchange trade, the euro was at $1.0862 and pinned near its lowest since early August and the yen traded at 149.40 per dollar.

In commodity trade, Brent crude futures steadied at $74.57 a barrel after four sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude stockpiles last week.

asian shares

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump trade’ lifts dollar, Asia stocks await China news

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil edges up from two-week lows as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Read more stories