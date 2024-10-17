AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

IK is not among them: Oxford announces 38 candidates to be next university chief

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LONDON: Britain’s University of Oxford on Wednesday said 38 candidates are in the running to become its next chancellor but jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is not among them despite his party saying he had applied.

The candidates are vying to succeed former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, who left in June after 21 years. The ceremonial post has been occupied continuously since 1224.

High-profile names to replace him include former Conservative party leader and foreign secretary William Hague, Labour party former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson and former attorney general Dominic Grieve.

Hoping to become the first woman to hold the position in 800 years is Scottish lawyer Elish Angiolini, who led a high-profile inquiry into the rape, abduction and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard by a London police officer in 2021.

Angiolini is currently principal of St Hugh’s College, Oxford, whose alumni include former UK prime minister Theresa May and Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Another Oxford principal — Jan Royall, of Somerville College — is also in the running. She is a former adviser to ex-Labour leader Neil Kinnock and was a leader of the House of Lords.

In August, a London-based spokesman for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said the former premier had “given instructions that he would like to submit his application”.

Khan, prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has spent more than one year in prison on various charges from corruption to inciting violence, which he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

He graduated from Oxford in 1975 after studying philosophy, politics and economics, going on to captain Pakistan at cricket in a stellar career before entering politics.

The university said applications were considered on its “four exclusion criteria”, which disqualify applicants deemed not to be a “fit and proper person” by the UK tax authority.

Following two rounds of voting, the new chancellor will be announced in the week of November 25.

The chancellor is the titular head of the university and presides over several key ceremonies. They also undertake advocacy, advisory and fundraising work.

The incoming chancellor will be in post for a fixed term of no more than 10 years after the university amended its rules.

UK Former Prime Minister Imran Khan University of Oxford

Comments

200 characters

IK is not among them: Oxford announces 38 candidates to be next university chief

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories