Sadiq greets PM on holding SCO summit successfully

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and all other stakeholders for the successful organisation of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

The prestigious event, attended by heads of governments and senior officials from member states, showcases Pakistan’s growing stature on the international stage.

In his statement, Speaker Sadiq emphasised the significance of the SCO in strengthening cooperation and collective action across key areas, including sustainable development, regional connectivity, economic integration, climate action, and poverty alleviation.

“The outcomes of this summit will undoubtedly contribute to a safer, more prosperous future for the region and the world,” he noted.

The speaker also expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of all those involved in making the event a resounding success.

“Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have brought immense pride to Pakistan. Their efforts have paid off, and it is truly a proud moment for the nation.”

