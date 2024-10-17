AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

PFA celebrates World Food Day

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) celebrated World Food Day 2024 by organizing a seminar on Wednesday titled “Prevent food wastage from farm to fork” with provincial minister Bilal Yasin in the chair.

The event was attended by Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Imran Nazir, Punjab, DG Civil Service Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Punjab Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Raja Jahangir Anwar, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, World Food Programme Dr Ammara, senior journalist Mohsin Bhatti, Barrister Amrat Ahmed, Dr Ghazala, additional director generals, directors, nutrition experts and people from different walks of life.

Minister Bilal Yasin also inaugurated the healthy nutrition food stalls to encourage visitors to make healthier food choices. This year’s theme of World Food Day was the “Right to food for a better life and a better future”.

Addressing the participants, Bilal Yasin said the public made fun of the Punjab Food Authority in its initial stages, but today, the authority has made its mark by delivering quality work to better the food industry in Punjab.

He said the event’s purpose was to raise awareness about global hunger, food security, food waste, food production, distribution, and consumption and promote sustainable food systems. He said the significance of World Food Day lies in its call to action for individuals, communities, and governments to work together to ensure that everyone has access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food.

He further said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the inspections and fines were increased, which improved the quality of food. Moreover, he said positive differences are seen in oil, poultry, milk and staple foods.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said the quality of food has significantly improved due to the actions of the Punjab Food Authority. He said food waste is a major problem nowadays that we are struggling to overcome.

He said the purpose of the PFA is to eradicate the adulteration mafia and raise awareness about eating nutritious food. If our children have healthy food today, they will have healthy minds tomorrow, he said.

PCSIR Ex-Chairman Shahzad Alam said that we need to increase food production in the fight against food shortages and hunger. He mentioned that malnutrition can be reduced by controlling food wastage. “Today, we must commit to reducing food waste by at least 50% by 2025,” he said.

Civil Services Academy Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that we need to raise awareness among children and elders about the importance of the food we eat. He mentioned that 40 percent of the population is below the poverty line, while food wastage remains a major issue. He further said that the message about the importance of food must be conveyed across Pakistan, including Punjab, at the street level. As many as 244 officers under training in civil services would like to become ambassadors of the Punjab Food Authority, he added.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that we are expanding the scope of the Punjab Chief Minister’s nutrition campaign. He said the nutrition program is also going to be launched in mobile hospitals while rural areas also have to be focused. He said grade 16 and 17 jobs for nutritionists will also be announced. He stated that if we want more Arshad Nadeem, we have to give importance to nutrition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority World Food Day PFA Bilal Yasin

Comments

200 characters

PFA celebrates World Food Day

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories