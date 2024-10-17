AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PBA applauds SBP’s revised SME financing limits

KARACHI: The Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) applauds the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its progressive step in revising per-party exposure limits for Small Enterprises (SE) and Medium Enterprises (ME), a critical measure aimed at enhancing credit access for SMEs.

Under the revised framework, Small Enterprises (SE R-2) can now avail exposure of up to Rs 100 million from a single bank or all banks and DFIs combined. Additionally, banks and DFIs are permitted to deduct liquid assets—such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit/ investment, Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), Treasury Bills, and National Saving Scheme (NSS) Securities—held under their perfected lien when calculating the per party exposure limit.

Similarly, Medium Enterprises (ME R-3) can now access financing, including leased assets, up to Rs 500 million from a single bank or all banks and DFIs combined. Similar to small enterprises, banks and DFIs may deduct liquid assets held under their lien for the purpose of exposure limit calculation.

These changes are effective immediately, and all banks and DFIs have been advised to ensure strict compliance.

SBP’s revised exposure limits, recommended by PBA’s SME Task Force, will be a significant step towards advancing financial inclusion and bolstering the country’s SME sector.

Commenting on the recent development, Zafar Masud, Chairman - PBA, said, “SBP’s enhanced SME financing limits will significantly improve access to funding opportunities, accelerating innovation, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship. PBA is committed to collaborating with the SBP to drive SME growth and foster economic progress across key sectors.”

