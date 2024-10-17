AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-17

eTurbo launches fastest, most economical EV motorcycles

Published October 17, 2024

KARACHI: eTurbo Motors has set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry with the launch of the country’s fastest and most economical electric motorcycles.

The launch event, held in Karachi, was graced Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister of Sindh, as the Chief Guest, and attended by consular generals from several countries, corporate CEOs, and other distinguished guests.

The launch highlighted eTurbo Motors’ commitment to offering affordable, eco-friendly transportation solutions tailored to Pakistan’s growing mobility needs. The company has invested PKR 500 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility in Karachi’s SITE area, with an initial capacity to produce 10,000 motorcycles annually, and plans for future expansion based on market demand.

Sheikh Osama Nadeem, CEO of eTurbo Motors, emphasized the company’s mission to drive the green revolution in Pakistan. “Our vision is to provide affordable, eco-friendly, and reliable transportation for every Pakistani,” said Nadeem. “We have designed our range to meet the needs of different segments—whether it’s young commuters, professionals, or seasoned riders. This is just the beginning as we aim to lead Pakistan toward a sustainable future.”

eTurbo Motors has launched a diverse range of electric motorcycle models, each tailored to specific market segments. The ECO variant, equipped with a 60-volt lithium battery, offers a range of up to 200 kilometres per charge and a top speed of 75 km/h, making it ideal for daily urban commutes.

For those seeking higher performance, the Warrior and EVO variants feature 3000-watt hub motors with 72-volt lithium batteries, reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h. The Warrior is a standout for long-distance riders, with an impressive range of up to 300 kilometres on a single charge, coupled with dual-piston disc brakes for enhanced safety and control.

The Pulsar variant provides a balanced option, offering a range of up to 230 kilometres per charge and a top speed of 90 km/h, while the Thunderbolt and Thunderbird models are designed for shorter commutes, offering a range of 110 to 120 kilometres per charge with a top speed of 95 km/h.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the company’s contribution to Pakistan’s EV sector, stating, “The launch of eTurbo Motors is a significant step toward realizing Pakistan’s green energy ambitions. This investment supports the country’s environmental goals and promises to create jobs and stimulate local industry. I commend eTurbo Motors for leading the way in the EV revolution.”

With the plant now operational, eTurbo Motors is poised to meet the market’s growing demand for electric vehicles. The company plans to reinvest profits into expanding production and introducing more advanced electric motorcycles, reinforcing its role as a key player in reshaping Pakistan’s automotive landscape.

