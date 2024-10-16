AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Clear indications’ India violated Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 09:59pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OTTAWA: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday there were “clear indications” that India had violated Canadian sovereignty, as the countries row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil last year that Ottawa blamed on New Delhi.

The Bishnoi gang: the notorious syndicate Canada says is India’s proxy

“We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada’s sovereignty,” Trudeau told an inquiry into alleged foreign interference, commenting on what was characterized as illegal activity by Indian government representatives against Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Comments

200 characters

‘Clear indications’ India violated Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau

SCO has potential to enhance regional peace, stability: PM Shehbaz addresses summit

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

Indian FM’s visit to Pakistan an ‘ice breaker’, info minister Tarar says

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Rupee lowers marginally against US dollar

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Read more stories