AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Contingencies available if India don’t travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, say ECB chiefs

Reuters Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chiefs are confident a solution can be found if India do not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, adding that India’s participation is necessary to protect the tournament’s broadcast rights.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy in England in 2017, will host the Feb. 19-March 9 tournament.

Due to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a “hybrid model”. At the time, India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla said last month the final decision over whether India will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy would be taken by the country’s government.

“I know Pakistan are expecting India to travel,” ECB chief Richard Gould told reporters on Wednesday.

Gould and ECB chair Richard Thompson are in Pakistan for England’s three-test series and have met with Pakistan Cricket Board officials during the ongoing second test in Multan.

Champions Trophy matches: ICC delegation satisfied over security arrangements

“There are lots of different alternatives and contingencies available if that doesn’t happen. I wouldn’t have thought (it would be played without India), because if you play the Champions Trophy without India the broadcast rights aren’t there, and we need to protect them.

“Hopefully, we can have the fullest possible competition in Pakistan.”

Thompson said he was confident all involved parties could come to an understanding, pointing to the sides’ meeting at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States this year.

“There’s geopolitics, and then there’s cricketing geopolitics. I think they’ll find a way. They have to find a way,” Thompson added.

“There are always security concerns in this part of the world when those two countries play each other. That will probably drive the key decisions.

“But I know relationships between the two countries are as amicable as they can be at the moment, we saw it play out at the (men’s T20) World Cup in New York.”

ECB BCCI Champions Trophy Asia Cup

Comments

200 characters

Contingencies available if India don’t travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, say ECB chiefs

SCO has potential to enhance regional peace, stability: PM Shehbaz addresses summit

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

Indian FM’s visit to Pakistan an ‘ice breaker’, info minister Tarar says

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

Indian FM Jaishankar hails Pakistan’s ‘hospitality, courtesies’ during SCO summit

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Rupee lowers marginally against US dollar

‘Clear indications’ India violated Canada’s sovereignty: Trudeau

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Read more stories