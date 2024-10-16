AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
India issues flood warnings as rain pounds south

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 02:51pm
File Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Intense rain lashed southern India on Wednesday, with weather officials issuing a red alert warning of flash floods and landslides.

India’s Meteorological Department warned of “heavy to very heavy” rainfall expected in parts of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered southern India since Tuesday forcing many schools shut and disrupting train services.

In the city of Chennai, people used boats on the swamped streets with water in places higher than the engines of cars.

India floods kill 15 after heavy rains

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said Wednesday that all relief work was being carried out “in full swing” and also announced free food at government-run restaurants.

Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

In southern tech hub Bengaluru, traffic crawled as several roads were submerged under water. The downpour also delayed cricket, stalling the first Test between India and New Zealand.

