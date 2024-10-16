AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024
Markets

London stocks hit more than 1-week highs after softer-than-expected inflation data

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 02:40pm

The UK’s main stock indexes jumped on Wednesday after a key inflation reading showed British inflation fell more than expected, boosting the case for a rate cut by the Bank of England.

blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7% by 0719 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.3%. Both indexes hit more than one-week highs.

Precious metal miners led sectoral gains, rising 2.1% in tandem with gold prices that ticked up 0.2%.

The rate-sensitive real estate sector ticked up 1.3%.

Consumer price index data showed British inflation fell more-than-expected to an annual rate of 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August.

A Reuters poll had expected CPI to drop to 1.9%.

The pound fell 0.6% to the dollar, also acting as a tailwind for British equities.

Investors currently see about an 81% chance the Bank of England will cut rates at its next meeting on Nov. 7.

“Today’s inflation print will reassure members of the Monetary Policy Committee that the tide is turning in the battle against inflation,” Aaron Hussein, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said.

London stocks regain ground after worst session in two months

“A quarterly cadence of cuts appears most likely. Investors expecting the Bank to keep pace with its peers around the world are therefore likely to be disappointed.”

Non-life insurers lost 1.7% after the Financial Conduct Authority began a review of the premium finance market, amid fears that consumers who borrow to pay for motor and home insurance may not be receiving fair or competitive deals.

Quilter gained 5.7% after the British wealth manager reported higher third-quarter assets under management. Burberry lost 4.1%, dragging the personal goods sector to the bottom, after the luxury brand’s peer LVMH reported a 3% fall in third-quarter sales.

