AGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
DFML 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.78%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.05 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.39%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.16%)
NBP 70.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.81%)
OGDC 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.53%)
PRL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TOMCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.31%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,176 Increased By 24.1 (0.26%)
BR30 27,487 Increased By 253.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 86,207 Increased By 367.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,249 Increased By 15.2 (0.06%)
World

Earthquake shakes eastern Turkiye, no casualties reported

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 01:48pm

ISTANBUL: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck eastern Turkiye Malatya province on Wednesday, the country’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said, adding that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 10:46 a.m.(0746 GMT) with its epicentre in the district of Kale, some 40 km (25 miles) east of the city of Malatya.

Hundreds of thousands lost their jobs in Turkey-Syria quake: UN

“Our teams are on alert and field scanning operations are ongoing,” it added. The quake was also felt in Syria’s Hasakah, Deir al-Zor and Aleppo provinces, the country’s state news agency said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a 6.1 magnitude and was at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles) below the earth.

