AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.52%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.63%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.74%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,305 Increased By 464.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 37.9 (0.14%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Adani Green calls off planned dollar bond sale, sources say

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s Adani Green Energy cancelled its plan to raise funds via US dollar-denominated bonds after investors placed bids at higher yields than the company was willing to pay, two bankers directly involved in the deal said late on Tuesday.

The initial guidance set out to offer a yield of 7% for the 20-year maturity, according to one of the bankers.

“Some investors were demanding a higher yield, with which the company was not comfortable and hence they decided to call off the deal,” the banker said.

Adani Green Energy did not respond to an email sent by Reuters outside regular India business hours.

Investors were seeking higher yields due to broader market uncertainty related to the US presidential elections and domestic political risks which could impact the bond issuers’ repayment ability, the second banker said.

The bankers declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Adani Group returned to the dollar bond market earlier in 2024, about a year after it was accused by short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023 of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation that sparked a $150 billion rout in shares of the group’s companies.

In March, Adani Green Energy raised $409 million via 18-year bonds after receiving bids of nearly $3 billion.

The latest bond issue was led by Adani Green units - Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four and Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One - through a structured bond deal.

India’s Adani Enterprises raises $500mn via share sale, sources say

Emails sent to the four subsidiaries outside regular business hours were not immediately answered.

Each unit was supposed to guarantee the obligations of the others, while covenants attached to the bond issue will be set on an aggregate basis, according to a note by Fitch Ratings.

Covenants are terms and conditions attached to the bond, typically financial metrics the company must maintain to retain the borrowing at the agreed rate of interest.

The proceeds would have been used to refinance the subsidiaries’ existing dollar-denominated construction loans, Fitch Ratings has said.

India Adani Green Energy Adani Green

Comments

200 characters

India’s Adani Green calls off planned dollar bond sale, sources say

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories