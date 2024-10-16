AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.52%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.63%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.74%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,305 Increased By 464.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 37.9 (0.14%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi Jinping says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:04am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said a successful partnership between China and the United States is an opportunity for the two countries to be enablers for each other’s development rather than an obstacle, according to state media on Wednesday.

“China is willing to be a partner and friend with the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries, but the world,” Xi said in remarks from a letter to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, according to a CCTV news report.

Xi pointed out that China-US relations are among the most important bilateral relations in the world, which have a bearing on the future and destiny of mankind, according to the letter.

The two countries have been at odds over national security concerns, ongoing trade spats as well as China’s actions in the South China Sea and intensified military drills around Taiwan.

Xi vows to ‘deepen cooperation’ with North Korea’s Kim

Trade relations soured over the past year and have centred around issues including restrictions on electric vehicles and advanced semiconductors.

“China has always handled China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and has always believed that the success of China and the United States is an opportunity for each other,” Xi said.

Xi Jinping China US relations

Comments

200 characters

Xi Jinping says China willing to be a partner, friend with the US

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories