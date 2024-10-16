AGL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.67%)
Awareness rally held on World Food Day

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:47am

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Food Day, an awareness rally was organized by Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad from SSP Office Hyderabad to Press Club Hyderabad.

The rally was headed by Deputy Director Food Hyderabad Faisal Ali Soomro. Talking to the media the Deputy Director Food said that the aim of Sindh Food Authority is to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food and drink to the public.

He said that heavy fines are being imposed on the factories and shopkeepers who perpaer and sale unhygienic foot items. He further told that in this regard, Director General Sindh Food Authority Muzamil Hussain Halepoto has issued clear instructions that strict action will be taken against those elements who are playing with human lives. In response to a question, he said that people should file complaints on the Sindh Food Authority website about substandard items so that we can give a better and healthy life to our future generations.

He said that the authority will issue licenses to all the food and beverage factories at according to the standard rules of healthy food items and r their license will be cancelled in case of violation. He said that Sindh Food Authority has established modern laboratories for the convenience of the public to test food items.

In this regard, initially a modern lab has been established in Jamshoro where samples of milk, water and other items being are tested. Members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, civil society and others participated in the rally and the participants appreciated Sindh Food Authority's determination to provide safe food products.

