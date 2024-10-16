AGL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.67%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

NA speaker, Chinese premier agree to make joint efforts for regional peace, stability

Naveed Butt Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed parliamentary and economic relations and agreed to make joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

Both countries also agreed to further expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for prosperity of the people of the region.

They also discussed the importance of joint projects in the energy sector and the need to enhance collaboration in technology and the digital economy.

Speaker Sadiq met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Chinese premier to Pakistan, the speaker expressed confidence that the premier’s visit would serve as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

He lauded the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being hosted in Pakistan, stating that it was a great honour for the country. The speaker emphasised that China is a trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan, and the country takes great pride in its everlasting friendship with China.

He expressed hope that the SCO summit would enhance regional cooperation and strengthen regional stability. He reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to the SCO platform and that the summit would help project Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage. He also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working for regional development through the SCO platform.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the speaker noted that CPEC holds special significance for both nations and that its completion would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

The speaker highlighted the vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan and stressed the need to further expand cooperation in education and science between the two countries.

Emphasising the significance of parliamentary diplomacy, the speaker reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing cooperation between Pakistan’s National Assembly and China’s People’s Congress and to promoting future exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang appreciated the speaker’s goodwill towards the Chinese leadership and people. He reiterated that Pakistan holds great importance in China’s foreign relations. The premier agreed with the speaker’s proposal to strengthen bilateral parliamentary contacts, stating that enhancing ties at the parliamentary level could play a key role in bringing the two friendly nations closer.

He further affirmed that China would continue its cooperation with Pakistan in economic and social sectors and expressed confidence that the completion of CPEC would fulfill the dream of sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

Premier Li Qiang expressed his happiness over visiting Pakistan and extended his gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for the warm welcome and immense hospitality. He also conveyed his best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO summit in Pakistan.

CPEC bilateral ties economic relations Chinese Premier Li Qiang NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

