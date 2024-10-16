AGL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.67%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.51%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
HUBC 100.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.24%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.11%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
NBP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
OGDC 167.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.92%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.87%)
TPLP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.8 (0.42%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 86,435 Increased By 594.4 (0.69%)
KSE30 27,327 Increased By 93 (0.34%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-10-16

TikTok removes 20m videos in Pakistan in Q1 for violating guidelines

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:08am

KARACHI: TikTok took action against 20 million videos, in Pakistan, and removed for breaching its Community Guidelines during the first quarter (Jan-March) of this year (CY24), underscoring its resolve to combat violations effectively.

Moreover, TikTok has aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts.

In its continuous effort to foster a secure and positive online environment, TikTok has unveiled its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2024. This release highlights TikTok’s unwavering commitment to transparency, safety, and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community.

During the January-March period of 2024, TikTok’s proactive measures led to the removal of 166,997,307 videos worldwide, representing about 0.9% of all videos uploaded on the platform. A substantial portion of these, 129,335,793 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 6,042,287 videos were reinstated upon further review.

In a bid to enhance transparency, TikTok has now disclosed the number of comments removed and filtered by our comment safety tools for the first time. TikTok has removed and filtered 976,479,946 comments using comment safety tools during this three-month period.

Notably, approximately 93.9 percent of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.8 percent globally. In a global effort to safeguard younger users, TikTok also deleted 21,639,414 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines are meticulously crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions. The guidelines are enforced uniformly across all content and users, with TikTok striving for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions.

Leveraging advanced technology and human oversight, TikTok efficiently identifies, reviews, and addresses content that contravenes its guidelines. The periodic publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report offers insights into the scale and nature of content and account actions, underscoring TikTok’s commitment to full transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TikTok TikTok community guidelines TikTok removes videos TikTok app TikTok videos

Comments

200 characters

TikTok removes 20m videos in Pakistan in Q1 for violating guidelines

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories