Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

Belarusian PM meets COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant contribution to fostering regional peace and stability.

According to military’s media wing, Golovchenko met General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS). During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and the enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs and expressed the desire to further strengthen the military partnership between both countries.

Prime Minister Golovchenko commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

