Better livelihood demanded for protection of rural women

HYYDERABAD: On International Rural Women’s Day, Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) organized a seminar in Matiari focusing on the impact of climate change and economic empowerment for rural women.

Speaking at the event, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, emphasized how the intertwined challenges of poverty, high inflation, and climate change have intensified the struggles faced by rural women.

He highlighted that these women, particularly in climate-affected regions, already suffer from poverty and lack access to income-generating opportunities, while traditional sources of livelihood offer minimal financial returns. Climate-induced disasters like floods, cyclones, and prolonged droughts have further destabilized their economic situation.

Jameela Nawaz Program Director SCF, announced the establishment of the Women Economic Empowerment Fund by SCF. The fund is designed to uplift 1,000 rural women who are severely impacted by both chronic and climate-induced poverty in Sindh.

By providing financial support, the fund aims to ensure sustainable growth and continuous empowerment initiatives. Additionally, it will promote women-led green jobs and foster participation in the green economy within Sindh.

Dr. Hira, Manager of the Women Economic Empowerment Program at SCF, reiterated that poverty and inflation have worsened the hardships faced by rural women, particularly in climate-affected regions.

She echoed the concerns about limited access to income-generating opportunities and the economic instability brought on by climate-related disasters. We will offer them income generation skills and seed support to earn better livelihoods.

