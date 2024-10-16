AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
AIRLINK 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.87%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.86%)
HUBC 100.79 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.13%)
HUMNL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
NBP 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 167.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.24%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.4%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.87%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.8 (0.42%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 86,438 Increased By 597.2 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,328 Increased By 94.1 (0.35%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

Better livelihood demanded for protection of rural women

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

HYYDERABAD: On International Rural Women’s Day, Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) organized a seminar in Matiari focusing on the impact of climate change and economic empowerment for rural women.

Speaking at the event, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, emphasized how the intertwined challenges of poverty, high inflation, and climate change have intensified the struggles faced by rural women.

He highlighted that these women, particularly in climate-affected regions, already suffer from poverty and lack access to income-generating opportunities, while traditional sources of livelihood offer minimal financial returns. Climate-induced disasters like floods, cyclones, and prolonged droughts have further destabilized their economic situation.

Jameela Nawaz Program Director SCF, announced the establishment of the Women Economic Empowerment Fund by SCF. The fund is designed to uplift 1,000 rural women who are severely impacted by both chronic and climate-induced poverty in Sindh.

By providing financial support, the fund aims to ensure sustainable growth and continuous empowerment initiatives. Additionally, it will promote women-led green jobs and foster participation in the green economy within Sindh.

Dr. Hira, Manager of the Women Economic Empowerment Program at SCF, reiterated that poverty and inflation have worsened the hardships faced by rural women, particularly in climate-affected regions.

She echoed the concerns about limited access to income-generating opportunities and the economic instability brought on by climate-related disasters. We will offer them income generation skills and seed support to earn better livelihoods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rural women International Rural Women’s Day

Comments

200 characters

Better livelihood demanded for protection of rural women

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories