AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
AIRLINK 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.51 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.86%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
HUBC 100.99 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
NBP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.48%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.89%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.8 (0.42%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 86,454 Increased By 614 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,335 Increased By 101.2 (0.37%)
World Print 2024-10-16

Macron says Israel PM ‘mustn’t forget his country created by UN decision’

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

PARIS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not forget his country was created as a result of a resolution adopted by the United Nations, French President Emmanuel Macron told cabinet on Tuesday, urging Israel to abide by UN decisions.

Tensions have increased between Netanyahu and Macron with the French leader last week insisting that stopping the export of weapons used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to stop the conflicts.

France has also repeatedly denounced Israeli fire against UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, who include a French contingent. “Mr Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN,” Macron told the weekly French cabinet meeting, referring to the resolution adopted in November 1947 by the United Nations General Assembly on the plan to partition Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state.

“Therefore this is not the time to disregard the decisions of the UN,” he added, as Israel wages a ground offensive against the Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where the UN peacekeepers are deployed. His comments from the closed door meeting at the Elysee Palace were quoted by a participant who spoke to AFP and asked not to be named.

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hit back at comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the country’s founding was achieved by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, not a UN ruling. “A reminder to the president of France: It was not the UN resolution that established the State of Israel, but rather the victory achieved in the war of independence with the blood of heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors - including from the Vichy regime in France,” Netanyahu said to a statement.

