India to buy 31 armed drones from US

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 09:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India signed a deal with the US State Department on Tuesday to buy 31 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones, the South Asian nation’s defence ministry said.

The deal follows talks that began in 2018. It is expected to significantly increase India’s surveillance and intelligence capabilities and is in line with US efforts to coax India away from buying Russian military equipment and counter China’s growing dominance.

India’s apex defence body approved the procurement last year just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington, while the Pentagon approved it in February.

Russia created secret trade channel with India: FT report

The drones will be predominantly used by the navy in the Indian Ocean Region, Reuters reported last year. Two of India’s long-time rivals, China and Pakistan, have sophisticated air defence systems that can limit the use of the drones along India’s land borders.

