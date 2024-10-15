AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
Sports

Nissanka powers Sri Lanka to 162 against West Indies in second T20

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2024 09:12pm

DAMBULLA: Opener Pathum Nissanka’s half-century helped drive Sri Lanka to a competitive 162-5 on Tuesday in the second T20 against West Indies as they seek to level the series.

Nissanka notched his 12th T20 half-century after Sri Lanka chose to bat and set the tone with opening partner Kusal Mendis (26) in a solid 77-run partnership.

The fourth over, bowled by Shamar Joseph, produced 25 runs, including six boundaries and a wide.

Five of those boundaries came off Nissanka’s bat, while a stray ball added another four leg-byes.

King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka scored 52 runs in the six overs of power play, signalling their aggressive intent.

Nissanka eventually fell for 54 to an expertly delivered yorker by Alzarri Joseph.

Kamindu Mendis (19) played a composed innings lower down the order, pushing the total past 160.

Spin bowling is expected to play a pivotal role with the game being played on a used wicket.

The two West Indies spinners, Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie, were effective, conceding only 37 runs from their combined eight overs.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a commanding five-wicket victory on Sunday.

The visitors are third in the ICC T20 rankings, while Sri Lanka languish in eighth.

The final T20 against the West Indies, also at Dambulla, will be played on Thursday.

The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

