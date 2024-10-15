AGL 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.49%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.58%)
DGKC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
FCCL 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.49%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.84%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
NBP 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.15%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PTC 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.56%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
TOMCL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.71%)
TREET 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TRG 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,152 Increased By 84.1 (0.93%)
BR30 27,234 Increased By 208.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 85,840 Increased By 579 (0.68%)
KSE30 27,234 Increased By 222.5 (0.82%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand’s Latham leans on experience in Test captaincy debut

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:05pm

BENGALURU: New Zealand captain Tom Latham said his previous experience as stand-in skipper will be crucial when they face India in a daunting three-Test series starting Wednesday.

The visitors were last month whitewashed 2-0 in Sri Lanka, after which Tim Southee handed the reins to 32-year-old Latham.

“It’s obviously a huge, exciting privilege for me to be in this position,” said Latham, who has led New Zealand in nine Tests as stand-in skipper.

“I’m lucky that I’ve been in this position before, have captained here in India before, and have done it back home as well.”

He stepped in as captain for Kane Williamson in the second Test during New Zealand’s previous tour to India in 2021.

New Zealand’s Williamson in doubt for India Test series

The match at Mumbai’s Wankhede is remembered for New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel’s 10 wickets in an innings – only the third time that had happened in Test cricket.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Latham said on the eve of the first Test in Bengaluru.

“Hopefully we can lean back on the experiences that we’ve had here, the last couple of times that we’ve toured.”

Tim Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain, Latham takes over

New Zealand have won just two Tests in India in 36 outings, in 1969 at Nagpur and in 1988 at Mumbai.

“Whether I’m captain or non-captain, I’m always trying to perform my role as best as I can for the team,” said Latham.

New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the three Tests due to a knee injury, with uncapped Jacob Duffy coming in as replacement.

Training was cancelled because of rain on Tuesday and more wet weather is forecast for the first two days of the opening Test.

New Zealand Tim Southee Tom Latham New Zealand cricket

Comments

200 characters

New Zealand’s Latham leans on experience in Test captaincy debut

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SCO sidelines: PM Shehbaz holds bilateral meetings with member states

Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points on SCO summit optimism

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Iran condemns EU, UK sanctions on Tehran, denies providing ballistic missiles to Russia

Read more stories