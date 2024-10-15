AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.63%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.5%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
FFBL 56.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.84%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.6%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (12.67%)
MLCF 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
NBP 69.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.67%)
OGDC 170.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.1%)
PAEL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PPL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.2%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,122 Increased By 54.1 (0.6%)
BR30 27,226 Increased By 200.4 (0.74%)
KSE100 85,866 Increased By 604.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 27,237 Increased By 225.2 (0.83%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Growth across Pacific slows as post-pandemic rebound fades, says World Bank

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 12:12pm

SYDNEY: Growth across the Pacific Islands is expected to slow to 3.6% this year, down from 5.8% in 2023, as a post-pandemic rebound fades and Fiji, contributing half of the region’s output, slowed significantly, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

A long-term slowdown was caused by weaker investment, increasing climate risks, and structural challenges, a report said.

Without immediate action to ramp up investment, Pacific Island nations may struggle to reduce poverty and generate new economic opportunities, it added.

The Washington-based global lender said investment had shrunk on average across Pacific Island countries in seven out of the past 15 years.

In a “troubling outlook”, investment growth in 11 Pacific Island countries is expected to be around 1% annually this decade, significantly lower than the 4.2% average growth from 2000 to 2019, the report said.

Natural disasters cost an average 1.5% of gross domestic product per year, and many Pacific Island countries struggle to manage economic shocks after disasters such as cyclones, and are locked into a cycle of “construction, destruction, and repair”, the report said.

While several smaller Pacific Island countries reliant on tourism saw growth, as tourists from Australia and New Zealand returned, Fiji’s growth is expected to slow to 3% in 2024.

Fiji’s public debt, at 79% of GDP in 2024, is among the region’s highest and one-third higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In Vanuatu, the liquidation of national airline Air Vanuatu hit tourism, causing a significant economic shock and growth to slow to 0.9%.

Vanuatu has experienced 10 years of shrinking investment, the World Bank said.

As well as investment in sustainable tourism and agriculture, the region needs investment in ports, inter-island shipping, and digital connectivity, it said.

World Bank eyes first ‘drought’ bond in next 12-18 months

Despite having some of the largest maritime zones in the world, Pacific Islands have been unable to fully capitalise on sustainable fishing, aquaculture, and marine biotechnology, it said.

The cost of internet connectivity is relatively high and speeds are poor, compared to the rest of the world, said World Bank senior economist Dana Vorisek.

“Digital connectivity really has to be addressed,” she told a media briefing in Suva.

Reforms to payment systems and more digital payment services are needed to boost the impact of remittances sent back home to families by offshore workers, officials said.

World Bank Pacific Islands Growth Pacific slows

Comments

200 characters

Growth across Pacific slows as post-pandemic rebound fades, says World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Read more stories