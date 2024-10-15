AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares touch record high, Ampol top loser on benchmark

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 10:50am

Australian shares touched a record high on Tuesday, reflecting broad gains among heavyweight miners on rising iron ore prices, while top fuel retailer Ampol emerged as the top loser after lower production print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 8,305.5 points by 2329 GMT after touching a record high of 8,307.2 points.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Monday.

Ampol, the top loser on the benchmark, fell as much as 5% to its lowest level since mid-January 2023, after recording a 42% drop in third-quarter output from its Lytton refinery in Queensland.

Mining stocks advanced 1% with iron ore prices surging on renewed prospects of further fiscal stimulus from top consumer China.

Mining giants BHP Group, Fortescue and Rio Tinto rose between 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Financials followed with a gain of 0.8%, climbing to a near three-week high with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Tracking Wall Street, tech stocks advanced 0.5% with Xero rising 0.3% and WiseTech Global gaining 0.5%. Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.36 points, or 0.47%, at 43,065.22 points on Monday.

The S&P 500 gained 44.82 points, or 0.77%, while Nasdaq gained 159.75 points, or 0.87%.

The only losers on the index, energy stocks, lost 0.3% as oil prices were pressurised by a weak global demand outlook. Sector major Woodside fell 1.2% while smaller rival Santos slipped 1.3%.

Australian shares hit two-week high on miners, banks boost

This week, Rio Tinto and Woodside will report their quarterly production results on Wednesday while BHP and Santos are expected to announce on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% lower to 12,751.93 points.

The country’s quarterly inflation due on Wednesday is expected to ease to 2.2% on a year-on-year basis, according to a Reuters poll.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares touch record high, Ampol top loser on benchmark

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories