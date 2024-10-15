Australia shares touch record high, Ampol top loser on benchmark

Australian shares touched a record high on Tuesday, reflecting broad gains among heavyweight miners on rising iron ore prices, while top fuel retailer Ampol emerged as the top loser after lower production print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 8,305.5 points by 2329 GMT after touching a record high of 8,307.2 points.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Monday.

Ampol, the top loser on the benchmark, fell as much as 5% to its lowest level since mid-January 2023, after recording a 42% drop in third-quarter output from its Lytton refinery in Queensland.

Mining stocks advanced 1% with iron ore prices surging on renewed prospects of further fiscal stimulus from top consumer China.

Mining giants BHP Group, Fortescue and Rio Tinto rose between 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Financials followed with a gain of 0.8%, climbing to a near three-week high with the “Big Four” banks adding between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Tracking Wall Street, tech stocks advanced 0.5% with Xero rising 0.3% and WiseTech Global gaining 0.5%. Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.36 points, or 0.47%, at 43,065.22 points on Monday.

The S&P 500 gained 44.82 points, or 0.77%, while Nasdaq gained 159.75 points, or 0.87%.

The only losers on the index, energy stocks, lost 0.3% as oil prices were pressurised by a weak global demand outlook. Sector major Woodside fell 1.2% while smaller rival Santos slipped 1.3%.

This week, Rio Tinto and Woodside will report their quarterly production results on Wednesday while BHP and Santos are expected to announce on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.1% lower to 12,751.93 points.

The country’s quarterly inflation due on Wednesday is expected to ease to 2.2% on a year-on-year basis, according to a Reuters poll.