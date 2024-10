STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported on Tuesday a rise in core earnings that beat expectations helped by a rebound in demand for 5G gear in North America.

Its adjusted core earnings, excluding impairments, stood at 7.33 billion Swedish crowns ($702.4 million) compared with 3.9 billion crowns reported a year earlier and beat a 5.75 billion crown mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.