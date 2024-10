ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing of income tax returns, ie, up to October 31, 2024.

According to an Income Tax Circular Number 3 of 2024 issued late Monday night, the FBR has extended the date in view of the requests from various trade bodies, tax Bar associations and in the wake of the banking holidays announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

