Sindh reports 106,684 malaria cases in last week

KARACHI: Sindh has reported a sharp spike in malaria cases as the province has reported over 100,000 cases of the disease during last week well-placed sources said Monday.

According to NIH sources, as many as 106,684 cases of malaria were reported across Sindh during the past week. The highest 11588 malaria cases were reported in Larkana, while Khairpur remained second on the list with 10681 cases. Qamar reported 7998 malaria cases, Mirpurkhas, 7230, Dadu 6045, Badin 5948, Sanghar 5703, Tharparkar 5126, Tando Allahyar, 4809, Sukkur 4673, Naushehro Feroze 4590, Shikarpur 3970 and Umerkot reported 3546 malaria cases.

According to NIH sources, Karachi reported 779 cases during the past week including 155 cases from District West, 135 from East, 82 from Korangi, 52 from South and six malaria cases from Kemari.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur’s Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali took notice of 54,000 cases of malaria reported from different parts of the province this year. He directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) of the respective districts to take immediate measures for malaria control and submit a report to his office.

The Health Adviser said that the southern districts were currently under the grip of malaria disease and emergency measures were being taken in this regard, adding that due to climate change the vector-borne diseases were increasing rapidly.

Referring to a report of the health department, he said that district Khyber remained most affected where 10,000 cases of malaria were registered from January 2024 to August. Similarly, 6,000 were reported from Shangla for the first time, 3,000 from Battagram, 4,000 from DI Khan, 2,000 from Tank and Karak and 3,000 from Lakki Marwat.