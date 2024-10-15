Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

Sindh reports 106,684 malaria cases in last week

NNI Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Sindh has reported a sharp spike in malaria cases as the province has reported over 100,000 cases of the disease during last week well-placed sources said Monday.

According to NIH sources, as many as 106,684 cases of malaria were reported across Sindh during the past week. The highest 11588 malaria cases were reported in Larkana, while Khairpur remained second on the list with 10681 cases. Qamar reported 7998 malaria cases, Mirpurkhas, 7230, Dadu 6045, Badin 5948, Sanghar 5703, Tharparkar 5126, Tando Allahyar, 4809, Sukkur 4673, Naushehro Feroze 4590, Shikarpur 3970 and Umerkot reported 3546 malaria cases.

According to NIH sources, Karachi reported 779 cases during the past week including 155 cases from District West, 135 from East, 82 from Korangi, 52 from South and six malaria cases from Kemari.

Last month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur’s Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali took notice of 54,000 cases of malaria reported from different parts of the province this year. He directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) of the respective districts to take immediate measures for malaria control and submit a report to his office.

The Health Adviser said that the southern districts were currently under the grip of malaria disease and emergency measures were being taken in this regard, adding that due to climate change the vector-borne diseases were increasing rapidly.

Referring to a report of the health department, he said that district Khyber remained most affected where 10,000 cases of malaria were registered from January 2024 to August. Similarly, 6,000 were reported from Shangla for the first time, 3,000 from Battagram, 4,000 from DI Khan, 2,000 from Tank and Karak and 3,000 from Lakki Marwat.

Sindh NIH malaria malaria cases

Comments

200 characters

Sindh reports 106,684 malaria cases in last week

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories