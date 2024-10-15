Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Private college incident: No girl reported to police yet: Azma

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that in a private college incident, no girl has reported to the Punjab police so far.

“Today, a name was highlighted, and inquiries were made at the homes of all girls with that name, but no affected girl was found; all denied it,” Azma said, adding: “Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is receiving updates on this matter continuously. Instead of politicizing the plight of innocent girls, if anyone has verified information or knows a victim, please share it with the Punjab government. The guard accused in the private college incident has been in police custody since yesterday.”

Azma expressed sorrow over the sensationalism surrounding the suffering of these innocent girls. While talking about the Punjab University incident, the minister emphasized that we should care for the old father, no one should be allowed to politicize this incident.

She urged people to consider others’ daughters as their own and refrain from putting up posters of their families.

