JPMC, Sports in Pakistan join Pinktober movement

Published 15 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has partnered with Sports in Pakistan partnered to join the global Pinktober movement, promoting breast cancer awareness and support.

The partnership aimed to educate communities on early detection, screening, and treatment options, ultimately saving lives.

The event features three participation categories: 20k Ride, 10k Run, and 5k Walk. This inclusive approach encourages people from all walks of life to participate and show their support.

Sharmila Farooqui, Chief Guest of the Pinktober event, stated: ’It is a matter of pride and joy for me to be a part of the Pinktober event, a powerful movement that unites us in the fight against breast cancer. Today, we stand together to promote awareness, support survivors, and inspire hope. I commend Sports in Pakistan and JPMC for their tireless efforts in making a difference. Let us continue to empower women and communities through education, early detection, and unwavering solidarity’’

"We are committed to promoting breast cancer awareness and supporting research initiatives in Pakistan. Our partnership with JPMC reinforces our dedication to this noble cause, and we invite everyone to join us in making a difference said Shoaib Nizami – CEO of Sports in Pakistan.

"Early detection and screening are crucial in fighting breast cancer. We aim to educate and empower communities through this event and our ongoing initiatives. JPMC is proud to partner with Sports in Pakistan for Pinktober," said Prof. Shaista Shoukat, Head of the Radiology Department JPMC.

