Sindh Home Minister for forming body to probe KPC incident

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday directed IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon to form a committee to probe police torture over protesting near Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

Lanjar gave these directions to IPG Memon after summoning him over police’s action on the women and journalists who gathered to protest against the killing of Dr. Shahnawaz.

The Sindh minister directed Ghulam Nabi Memon to ensure an impartial probe of the police action and submit the report within three days.

Lanjar also sought details of the policemen suspended after the incident.

Earlier, DIG South, Asad Raza, confirmed that departmental action is underway against the police officials responsible for the violent behavior with journalists, which has sparked outrage within the media community.

DIG South condemned the ill-treatment, stating that such actions against journalists, especially after they are showing their identities, are unacceptable. “Strict action will be taken against the police officials involved in the ill-treatment,” Raza said, stressing that the South Zone Police stands firmly against any form of violence against journalists. He also highlighted the strong relationship between the police and the journalist community, comparing their bond to “Choli Daman” (inseparable).