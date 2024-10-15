SCO meeting: Arrival of heads of state a welcome event: Maryam

LAHORE: Welcoming all the distinguished participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Summit, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The arrival of heads of states in Pakistan is a welcome event and SCO meeting will open new avenues of mutual cooperation.”

The CM said, “Organizing SCO Summit Conference is an honour for the entire nation. The goals of poverty alleviation and economic development will be achieved through mutual cooperation. This summit conference will prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.”

The Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the arrival of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and said, “We heartily welcome Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang from the core of heart on behalf of the Punjab government and its people. The visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to Pakistan is deemed as the beginning of a new chapter of mutual friendship. The relations between China and Pakistan are the guarantors of world peace, prosperity and development of the region. The credit for the warmth and cordial relations between Pakistan and China goes to the Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is playing a vigorous role in strengthening and stabilizing Pakistan-China relations. The launching of CPEC during the regime of PML-N gives an undeniable proof of Pakistan-China friendship.”

The CM added, “With the arrival of the Chinese Prime Minister, the CPEC projects will accelerate and lakhs of employment opportunities will be generated. The mutual friendship between Pakistan and China is built on a solid foundation of trust and respect. Pakistan and China’s mutual cooperation in every hour of distress and difficulty has become a part of history. Pakistan and China are moving together towards a prosperous and peaceful future. Pakistan-China friendship is getting further stronger with each passing day. The Belt and Road Initiative profoundly expresses China’s commitment to global prosperity. People across the globe are benefiting from the fruits of China’s economic development.”

