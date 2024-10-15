AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

SCO meeting: Arrival of heads of state a welcome event: Maryam

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 09:05am

LAHORE: Welcoming all the distinguished participants of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Summit, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The arrival of heads of states in Pakistan is a welcome event and SCO meeting will open new avenues of mutual cooperation.”

The CM said, “Organizing SCO Summit Conference is an honour for the entire nation. The goals of poverty alleviation and economic development will be achieved through mutual cooperation. This summit conference will prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.”

The Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the arrival of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and said, “We heartily welcome Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang from the core of heart on behalf of the Punjab government and its people. The visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to Pakistan is deemed as the beginning of a new chapter of mutual friendship. The relations between China and Pakistan are the guarantors of world peace, prosperity and development of the region. The credit for the warmth and cordial relations between Pakistan and China goes to the Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is playing a vigorous role in strengthening and stabilizing Pakistan-China relations. The launching of CPEC during the regime of PML-N gives an undeniable proof of Pakistan-China friendship.”

The CM added, “With the arrival of the Chinese Prime Minister, the CPEC projects will accelerate and lakhs of employment opportunities will be generated. The mutual friendship between Pakistan and China is built on a solid foundation of trust and respect. Pakistan and China’s mutual cooperation in every hour of distress and difficulty has become a part of history. Pakistan and China are moving together towards a prosperous and peaceful future. Pakistan-China friendship is getting further stronger with each passing day. The Belt and Road Initiative profoundly expresses China’s commitment to global prosperity. People across the globe are benefiting from the fruits of China’s economic development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab SCO SCO meeting

Comments

200 characters

SCO meeting: Arrival of heads of state a welcome event: Maryam

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories